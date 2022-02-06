Boreham Wood reach FA Cup fifth round with stunning win over Bournemouth as ex-Charlton academy man scores winning goal against Scott Parker’s side
Non-league Boreham Wood produced the shock of the FA Cup fourth round ties with a stunning 1-0 win at Premier League promotion hopefuls Bournemouth. A first-half strike from Mark Ricketts, who like Cherries boss Scott Parker came through Charlton’s academy, was all that separated the two sides in the incredible tie. Ricketts, who hadn’t played […]Full Article