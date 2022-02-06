Eileen Gu: Get to know Chinese-American freeskier at 2022 Beijing Olympics
Published
Eileen Gu, a Chinese-American freeskier, is poised to become one of the biggest stars of the Beijing Olympics, a threat to win three gold medals.
Published
Eileen Gu, a Chinese-American freeskier, is poised to become one of the biggest stars of the Beijing Olympics, a threat to win three gold medals.
Eileen Gu, age 18, just became the youngest ever Olympic gold medalist in freestyle skiing. However, Gu's accomplishments at the..
Peng Shuai sat with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and watched American-born Chinese freeskier Eileen Gu win..
Eileen Gu secured her place in what will be a widely-watched freestyle skiing final on Tuesday at the Big Air Shougang.