Afcon 2021: Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win first-ever Nations Cup
Sadio Mane nets the winning spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw.Full Article
