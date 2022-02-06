Senegal v Egypt LIVE: AFCON final kick-off time, team news and how to follow as Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane go head-to-head for glory in showpiece event
Published
The Africa Cup Of Nations has thrown up plenty of entertainment and controversy in equal measure over the last few weeks and the final is finally here. The showpiece match will pit Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in direct opposition as Senegal take on record-winners Egypt. Algeria claimed glory with a 1-0 win […]Full Article