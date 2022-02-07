Full highlights from the 2022 Busch Clash at The L.A. Coliseum for the NASCAR Cup Series.Full Article
2022 Busch Clash at The L.A. Coliseum
FINAL LAPS: Joey Logano holds off Kyle Busch to win The Clash at the Coliseum | NASCAR on FOX
Joey Logano holds off Kyle Busch in the last five laps to win The Clash at the Coliseum. "This was an amazing event. Congratulation..
Busch, Haley, Reddick, Logano win heat races at The Clash I HIGHLIGHT
Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano win the heat races at The Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.