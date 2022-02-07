ROC, Led by Kamila Valieva, Wins Gold Medal in Team Figure Skating Event
Published
Led by Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old phenom, the Russian athletes secured the top spot.Full Article
Published
Led by Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old phenom, the Russian athletes secured the top spot.Full Article
Led by Kamila Valieva, the Russian Olympic Committee is favored to win. Mikaela Shiffrin’s quest for gold in Beijing begins in..
The Russian Olympic Committee, led by Kamila Valieva, is favored to win. Mikaela Shiffrin’s quest for gold in Beijing begins in..