New Liverpool FC signing Luis Diaz reveals why he chose his squad number
Published
Luis Diaz has revealed that he chose to wear the 23 shirt at Liverpool FC because it was the jersey number he […]Full Article
Published
Luis Diaz has revealed that he chose to wear the 23 shirt at Liverpool FC because it was the jersey number he […]Full Article
Liverpool have already unleashed their new signing Luis Diaz in front of their home crowd, but the Colombian has been left in awe..
Despite signing for Liverpool almost a week ago, Luis Diaz is yet to meet the rest of the Liverpool side, with Jurgen Klopp saying..