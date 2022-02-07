Harvey Elliott rounded off a dream return to the Liverpool first-team by scoring against Cardiff having dislocated his ankle back in September - and his father's reaction said it allFull Article
Harvey Elliott's dad spotted in Anfield crowd reacting to son's emotional Liverpool goal
