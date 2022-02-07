Jake Paul ‘dead serious’ about fighting Canelo Alvarez, Eddie Hearn says ‘maybe I’ll promote it’, as Problem Child sets out world champion ambition
Jake Paul insists he is ‘dead serious’ about fighting Canelo Alvarez and wants to become a boxing world champion. The YouTuber-turned-boxer joined talkSPORT Breakfast live in the studio on Monday morning alongside Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn. Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has gone from taking on former NBA stars, to YouTubers and […]Full Article