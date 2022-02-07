Dusan Vlahovic has more league goals than Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as he shows Arsenal what they’re missing with strike 13 minutes into Juventus debut
Published
Dusan Vlahovic showed Arsenal exactly what they’re missing as he made a fast start on his first appearance for Juventus. Just 13 minutes into his debut for the Old Lady, the Serbian star opened his goalscoring account for them, lobbing the ball over Hellas Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo after being played through by Paulo Dybala. […]Full Article