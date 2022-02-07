Team USA skier Nina O’Brien suffers horror leg injury and stretchered off slopes after crashing before finish line in women’s giant slalom at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
American skier Nina O'Brien suffered a horrific leg injury and was stretchered off the slopes following a heavy crash at the Winter Olympics. Viewers, commentators and fellow competitors were left fearful for the 24-year-old as she collided with the penultimate gate in the women's giant slalom event, which sent her tumbling over the finish line