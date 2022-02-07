All the details on how to follow Leicester's Premier League fixture against the Reds at Anfield.Full Article
Liverpool vs Leicester City TV channel, live stream details and how to watch on BT Sport
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Leicester City vs West Ham TV channel, live stream and how to watch Premier League clash
Leicester Mercury
All the details on how to follow Leicester's Premier League fixture against West Ham at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon