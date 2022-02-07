Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane may have both reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt and Senegal respectively - but they won't be returning to Liverpool on the same dateFull Article
Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to return to Liverpool on different dates after AFCON final
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sadio Mane LEADS Senegal to AFCON final: A date vs. Mo Salah in the future? | ESPN FC
Sadio Mane LEADS Senegal to AFCON final: A date vs. Mo Salah in the future? | ESPN FC
Rumble