Mason Greenwood has sponsorship with Nike cancelled by American sportswear brand amid police investigation into Manchester United forward

Mason Greenwood has sponsorship with Nike cancelled by American sportswear brand amid police investigation into Manchester United forward

talkSPORT

Published

Nike have ended their partnership with Mason Greenwood following the Manchester United forward’s release on bail after being arrested. Greenwood was apprehended by Greater Manchester Police in late January on suspicion of rape and the assault of a woman. He was arrested further while in police custody on charges of sexual assault and threats to […]

Full Article