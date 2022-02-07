Frank Lampard launches defence of Dele Alli amid criticism, after Glenn Hoddle comments on new Everton signing’s clothes during Goodison Park unveiling
Everton boss Frank Lampard has leapt to Dele Alli’s defence following criticism over his appearance and choice of motor, saying it would be detrimental to ‘handcuff’ individual personalities. Alli played no part in the Toffees’ FA Cup triumph over Brentford but, along with loan signing Donny van de Beek, was unveiled to fans at Goodison […]Full Article