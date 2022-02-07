The Brooklyn Nets are hitting a slump in their season, extending their losing streak to eight. Colin Cowherd says the Big Three are imploding, with Janes Harden looking to leave, Kyrie Irving not fitting anywhere, and Kevin Durant getting hurt too often to be effective. Watch as Colin breaks down why this team is a cautionary tale.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: The Brooklyn Nets are a cautionary tale I THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nick Wright: Trading Harden for Ben Simmons makes the Nets a better team I THE HERD
First Things First Host Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to address the trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets' star James Harden...
FOX Sports