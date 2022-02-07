Matthew Stafford is headed to Super Bowl LVI, and Colin Cowherd takes a look back at the quarterback's road to get here. He compares the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback to Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, and breaks down why he has a soft spot for Stafford.Full Article
Colin Cowherd has a soft spot for Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford I THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Colin Cowherd ranks the Top 10 players in Super Bowl LVI I THE HERD
FOX Sports
With Super Bowl LVI just days away, Colin Cowherd ranks the Top 10 players heading into the big game from both the Los Angeles Rams..