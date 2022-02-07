Harvey Elliott’s positive mentality praised by dad, who reveals his son declared he would comeback early from horror-injury before scoring FA Cup stunner
Harvey Elliott's father has praised his son's hard work and positive mentality in coming back from a serious ankle injury to score his first-ever Liverpool goal. Elliott, 18, was sidelined for an extended period of time when he suffered a dislocated ankle against Leeds on September 12. The horror-injury came shortly after the teenager had