Emmanuel Acho: If Joe Burrow wins Super Bowl LVI, it’ll be the greatest feat in the last 20 years of the NFL I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place Sunday February 13th at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Rams' QB Matthew Stafford is looking to win his first Super Bowl after 13 seasons in the NFL. Bengals' QB Joe Burrow is looking to become to the first QB win a CFP National Championship, Heisman Trophy and Super Bowl. Emmanuel Acho explains why Joe Burrow winning Super Bowl LVI makes for a great story.