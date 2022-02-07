Marcellus Wiley: The Packers’ desperation for Aaron Rodgers to return is a great look I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Aaron Rodgers' future is up in the air after the Green Bay Packers' playoff exit. However, CEO Mark Murphy said that head coach Matt LaFleur and the front office are in agreement that they want Rodgers back, adding quote: 'He is likely to win his fourth league MVP, the unquestioned leader of our team, and is still playing at a high level at age 38.' Marcellus Wiley explains why the Packers' desperation is a good look for them.