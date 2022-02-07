Marcellus Wiley: Matt Stafford winning SBLVI is a better story than Joe Burrow I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is looking to win his first Super Bowl after 13 seasons in the NFL. Bengals QB Joe Burrow is looking to become to the first QB win a CFP National Championship, Heisman Trophy and Super Bowl. However, Marcellus Wiley breaks down why he believes Stafford winning Super Bowl LVI is a better story than Burrow getting the job done.