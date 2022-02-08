When does the new Formula 1 season start? Bahrain Grand Prix date, UK start time, how to follow and confirmed drivers – Lewis Hamilton commits to title fight with Max Verstappen
We’ve only just recovered from the dramatic climax to the 2021 campaign, but the new season of Formula 1 is not far away. Preparations are already being made ahead of the new season as Lewis Hamilton hopefully joins the likes of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris and George Russell on the grid […]Full Article