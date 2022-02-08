Latest Nottingham Forest transfer news from NottinghamshireLive brings what has been said by Man United fans after reports claimed that James Garner is hopeful of cementing his place at Old Trafford.Full Article
Paul Pogba comments made as Manchester United receive Nottingham Forest transfer message
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
James Garner transfer stance emerges amid Man Utd 'discussions' over Nottingham Forest ace
Midfielder has been in fine form for the Reds during his second spell on loan from Manchester United
Nottingham Post