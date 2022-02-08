Dele Alli branded a ‘victim of Jose Mourinho’ as new Everton man prepares for possible debut against Newcastle in hope of reviving career under Frank Lampard
Dele Alli was a ‘victim of Jose Mourinho’ and the former Tottenham manager is at fault for the playmaker’s declining career, former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes. Alli’s career has gone down a downwards trajectory in recent seasons under three different managers, including Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. He was once seen as […]Full Article