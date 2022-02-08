Manchester City v Brentford live stream and team news: Christian Eriksen unlikely to feature in Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium – kick-off time, TV channel and how to follow
Published
Manchester City return to Premier League action as they host Brentford on Wednesday evening. Pep Guardiola’s side are enjoying a wonderful season and find themselves sitting top of the Premier League with a nine-point gap on second-place Liverpool. City next take on the Bees who have defied all expectations under Thomas Frank this term. Brentford […]Full Article