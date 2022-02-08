West Ham v Watford live stream and team news: Hammers told they must drop Kurt Zouma after ‘disgusting’ abuse of cat – kick-off time, TV channel and how to follow
West Ham have been urged to drop Kurt Zouma for their Premier League clash against Watford tonight. The Frenchman was forced to apologise after disturbing footage surfaced online of him kicking and slapping his pet cat. His club issued a statement insisting they will be dealing with the matter internally, while the defender said he was ‘deeply sorry’. The […]Full Article