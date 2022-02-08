Luis Diaz replaces Liverpool loanee, Phil Jones returns for Manchester United, Chelsea recall forgotten man, Dusan Vlahovic set for Champions League bow and Tottenham star added to Villarreal group as squads get updated
Published
Luis Diaz has been included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad ahead of the start of the knockout stage. The Colombian forward, who played against the Reds for Porto in the group stage, comes into Liverpool’s 24-man squad in place of on-loan defender Nat Phillips. Liverpool take on Inter Milan in their last-16 tie, the first […]Full Article