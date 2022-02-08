Nick Wright: James Harden will be a Sixer by Game 1 next year, whether Nets accept it or not I FIRST THINGS FIRST

A report was released that the Brooklyn Nets rejected the Philadelphia 76ers in January when Daryl Morey showed interest in a trade for James Harden. Nick Wright breaks down why not making the move for Ben Simmons was a mistake on the Nets part, and why whether Brooklyn accepts it or not, Harden will be a 76er by Game 1 of next season. Should the Nets trade Harden for Simmons before Thursday’s deadline?