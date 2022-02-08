Washington Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste approaches heckling fan near end of loss to Miami Heat
Published
After their eighth loss in nine games, frustrations are beginning to show with the Washington Wizards.
Published
After their eighth loss in nine games, frustrations are beginning to show with the Washington Wizards.
The Washington Wizards were blown out by the Miami Heat Monday night and frustrations for one assistant coach reached a frightening..
Scary moment in the NBA on Monday ... a Wizards assistant coach jumped into the stands and charged at a fan, but fortunately, he..