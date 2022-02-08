Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United starting XI at Burnley as Ralf Rangnick insists Edinson Cavani is ‘better fit’ to face Clarets due to ‘running and sprinting’
Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Manchester United starting XI for their crunch match against Burnley. The Portugal icon, 37, has once again been given the cold shoulder by interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who recently substituted him in their victory against Brentford, sparking a furious reaction. Ronaldo, who has not scored in 2022, […]Full Article