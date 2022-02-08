West Ham accused of ‘not caring’ about Kurt Zouma animal abuse in shocking video, as David Moyes criticised for picking defender in starting XI – ‘How can you be comfortable with that?’
Published
David Moyes’ decision to start Kurt Zouma against Watford has been heavily criticised after footage emerged of the defender abusing his cats. Moyes has opted to play the French international in his side’s crunch clash against Watford, despite blanket condemnation of Zouma’s actions. Zouma has been booed by fans at the London Stadium to start […]Full Article