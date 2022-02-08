Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel preparing â€˜virtual team-talkâ€™ ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal as Blues wait on manager and Edouard Mendy in Abu Dhabi
Coronavirus may have stopped Thomas Tuchel from being in attendance for Chelseaâ€™s semi-final tie against Al Hilal in the Club World Cup on Wednesday, but that hasnâ€™t stopped him from delivering a team-talk ahead of the match. The Champions League winning manager is set to give his players a virtual pre-match speech as he continues [â€¦]Full Article