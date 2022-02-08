Kieran Trippier nets stunning free-kick to pile misery on Frank Lampard and Dele Alli at Everton, as Allan Saint-Maximin runs riot to lift Newcastle out of relegation zone
Frank Lampard’s January signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek could do little to stop the Newcastle revolution being kicked into gear with a statement 3-1 win at St. James Park. The most bizarre of starts saw Mason Holgate and Jamaal Lascelles trade own-goals, but second-half efforts from Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier handed […]Full Article