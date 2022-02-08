Wiley & Acho react to Kyler Murrary’s removal of Cardinals from social media accounts I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Published
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray raised eyebrows Monday after his removal of the Arizona Cardinals from his social media accounts. Murray deleted all photos of him in a Cardinals uniform in addition to unfollowing the team. The Cardinals have until May to decide if they will pick up Kyler Murray's fifth year option on his contract. Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho weigh in on the Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals situation.Full Article