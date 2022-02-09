Cristiano Ronaldo ‘playing with dummies’ at Manchester United and ‘bang-average’ teammates aren’t on his level – Dean Saunders insists striker not to blame despite being benched by Ralf Rangnick
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates have been called into question following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Burnley that left Manchester United outside of the top four. Jay Rodriguez’ second half equaliser cancelled out a Paul Pogba opener for United, allowing West Ham to leapfrog their way into the Champions League spots thanks to a 1-0 win over […]Full Article