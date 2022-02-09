Derby County daring to dream again as Wayne Rooney reveals game plan
Published
The Derby County headlines from DerbyshireLive in the aftermath of the Rams' result against Hull City.Full Article
Published
The Derby County headlines from DerbyshireLive in the aftermath of the Rams' result against Hull City.Full Article
The Rams beat the Tigers 3-1 in their Championship clash at Pride Park Stadium
City are in the East Midlands hoping to return to winning ways after Saturday's defeat to Preston North End