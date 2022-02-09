IND vs NZ: Here's WHY Smriti Mandhana did not play T20I against New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Here's WHY Smriti Mandhana did not play T20I against New Zealand

Zee News

Published

Yashika Bhatia confirmed that Smriti Mandhana alongside Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh were in isolation as per New Zealand guidelines.

Full Article