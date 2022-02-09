Cristiano Ronaldo wrong to ignore Manchester United fans after superstar ran straight down the tunnel at full-time following Premier League draw with Burnley
Cristiano Ronaldo is facing criticism for appearing to blank travelling Manchester United supporters following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley. Jay Rodriguez scored to cancel out Paul Pogba’s early goal as the Red Devils were held by the Premier League’s bottom-placed side. It was another poor performance from United, with former defender Rio Ferdinand among those […]Full Article