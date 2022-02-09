Former Man United star Paul Parker says ‘it hasn’t worked’ for Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford amid rumours he could join Lionel Messi and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain
Published
Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes it ‘hasn’t worked out’ for Cristiano Ronaldo following his second spell with the Red Devils. Ronaldo, who recently turned 37, returned to Old Trafford last summer having previously spent six-years in Manchester before moving to the Spanish capital joining Real Madrid in 2009. The Portugal international has found […]Full Article