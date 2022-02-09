Disgraced West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could face four years in prison and a £50,000 fine for his appalling cat kicking video after France introduced tough new animal protection laws last yearFull Article
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could face four years in prison for kicking cat
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Football: West Ham player Kurt Zouma condemned for kicking cat
New Zealand Herald
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has apologised for hitting a cat and the club has condemned him for the abuse caught on video.Zouma is..