Simon Jordan says Wayne Rooney was ‘silly’ to admit trying to ‘hurt’ and ‘injure’ opponents with long studs, as Football Association contact Derby boss over comments
Simon Jordan has branded Wayne Rooney ‘silly’ after it was revealed the Football Association have contacted the Derby boss for comments he made about injuring an opposition player. In a recent interview, Rooney admitted to changing his studs to “big, long metal ones to try and hurt someone” ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League match […]Full Article