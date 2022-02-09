Kurt Zouma’s cats seized by RSPCA as animal welfare group say they are ‘safe in their care’ and West Ham fine defender £250k for sickening abuse
Published
The RSPCA have announced that Kurt Zouma’s two cats have been taken into their care. The Frenchman has been widely condemned after footage of him dropping, kicking and slapping the animal on Monday evening. The RSCPA subsequently rebuked the ‘very upsetting’ video after it surfaced online and will be leading the investigation and co-operating with […]Full Article