Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton on Wednesday evening in the Premier League, so we simulated the match to get a score prediction ahead of the matchFull Article
We simulated Tottenham vs Southampton to get a score prediction for Premier League clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rodrigo Bentancur drops Tottenham team news hint over Antonio Conte's starting XI vs Southampton
Football.london
Ahead of Tottenham's Premier League clash with Southampton this evening, Rodrigo Bentancur has dropped a possible team news hint on..
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Southampton
The Sport Review
Advertisement
More coverage
West Ham vs Watford prediction and odds: Jarrod Bowen backed to score against Hornets
The Inside Track brings you the best in betting tips with tipster Tom Phillips looking ahead to West Ham United's Premier League..
Football.london