Chris Broussard: ‘LeBron & Lakers have realized they can’t win with Westbrook’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST

After getting blown out by the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James told the media that the Los Angeles Lakers aren't 'on their level' and they can't reach it. Chris Broussard was shocked by that admission, and theorizes that this is a public play to trade Russell Westbrook, who has yet to find his footing on the team. Watch Broussard shares what this means for the future of Los Angeles and Westbrook.