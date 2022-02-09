Chelsea fans can't believe what channel Club World Cup game vs Al Hilal is being shown on in UK
Published
Chelsea's Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal will be broadcast on E4 and it's fair to say some fans are a little confusedFull Article
Published
Chelsea's Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal will be broadcast on E4 and it's fair to say some fans are a little confusedFull Article
Chelsea kick off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on Wednesday afternoon when they take on Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the..