Kurt Zouma has been dropped as an athlete by Adidas after vile video footage emerged of the West Ham defenderFull Article
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma loses Adidas sponsorship over cat attack video
Kurt Zouma could be charged by RSPCA 'within days' after vile cat attack
Daily Star
West Ham and France defender Kurt Zouma is currently the subject of an RSPCA investigation after shocking footage emerged of the..
Kurt Zouma availability for West Ham against Leicester City revealed
Leicester Mercury
‘F*** Kurt Zouma, if I see him I’d kick him in the face’ – UFC legend Michael Bisping blasts West Ham defender over vile cat abuse video
talkSPORT
Kurt Zouma available to face Leicester, David Moyes confirms, as West Ham stand by decision to continue selecting defender despite investigation over cat abuse
talkSPORT
Kurt Zouma could be dropped from France squad as Didier Deschamps condemns ‘unacceptable and intolerable’ cat abuse
talkSPORT
Kurt Zouma's £250k fine over cat abuse video branded not enough "to make him limp"
Daily Star
Kurt Zouma's fine of £250,000 is "not going to make him limp" according to Rio Ferdinand - who reckons being dropped from West..
Kurt Zouma’s brother, Yoan, banned from playing for Dagenham and Redbridge for involvement in West Ham star’s horrific cat attack video
talkSPORT
Deschamps calls Zouma behaviour ´shocking´ and ´intolerable´ but won´t rule out France call-up
SoccerNews.com
West Ham star Michail Antonio asks whether Kurt Zouma cat abuse is worse than racism after teammate sparks outrage with shocking video
talkSPORT
Adidas terminates contract with footballer Kurt Zouma following his Animal Cruelty act
Zee News