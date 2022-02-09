‘Joe Burrow is NOT AFRAID’ – Skip Bayless reacts to Von Miller comparing Bengals QB to Brady I UNDISPUTED

Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals landed in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI Tuesday and Los Angeles Rams linebacker & former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller is buying into the hype surrounding the Bengals QB. Miller said quote: “Joe Burrow is his own guy, but you definitely see shades of Tom Brady in this guy.” Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. echoed this sentiment, saying that the Burrow is going to be quote “one of the greats," and even Rob Gronkowski said that if he couldn't play with TB12, he'd love to play with the Bengals young star. Skip Bayless reacts to Miller comparing Burrow to Brady.