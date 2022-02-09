Jamie O’Hara rips into Tottenham’s ‘disgraceful’ defending, calling out ’embarrassing’ Davinson Sanchez and Emerson Royal – ‘Antonio Conte hasn’t got top players apart from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son!’
Jamie O’Hara labelled Tottenham’s defending a ‘disgrace’ after watching them throw away three points against Southampton. Spurs conceded two soft goals late on against the Saints, who came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 in north London. It was a huge dent to Antonio Conte’s top-four hopes as they missed out on a chance to […]Full Article