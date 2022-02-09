Steven Gerrard tips Jacob Ramsey for bright England future as he stars in Leeds draw with Aston Villa boss also praising Philippe Coutinho
Published
Aston Villa supporters may be left disappointed after seeing their side drop two points against Leeds United, but they will be purring about the performances from their very own Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho. In a sensational game at Villa Park, that finished 3-3, the duo were instrumental going forward as Ramsey netted twice which […]Full Article