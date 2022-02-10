Winter Olympics: USA's Nathan Chen wins gold in men's figure skating
Published
Nathan Chen of the United States wins Olympic gold after scoring a brilliant 218.63 in the free program of the men's figure skating.Full Article
Published
Nathan Chen of the United States wins Olympic gold after scoring a brilliant 218.63 in the free program of the men's figure skating.Full Article
The 22-year-old Chen topped a competitive field Thursday in Beijing. Figure skaters from Japan came in second and third.
USA's Nathan Chen leads men's figure skating after a record-breaking short program. Meanwhile, Chloe Kim seeks to repeat in..